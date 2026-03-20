Moinabad farmhouse drug row: Court reserves order on custody petition

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar court on Friday, March 20, reserved its order on the custody petition filed by Hyderabad police in connection with the Moinabad farmhouse drug case.

The police arrested former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, Ritesh Reddy and Namit Sharma in the case and were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

According to the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Director Sandeep Shandilya, the party was held at a farmhouse owned by former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Rohith Reddy. Based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted where cocaine was seized.

The police were fired upon by two persons when they tried to enter the farmhouse.

Those arrested include TDP MP, BRS leader, real estate businessmen, others

Those detained during the raid were Putta Mahesh Kumar, MP from Eluru representing the Telugu Desam Party; P Rohith Reddy, former MLA and BRS leader; Moraganeni Ramesh, 49, a real estate businessman from Manikonda; V Sravan Kumar, 40, a private employee from Manikonda; Namith Sharma, 42, associated with a construction company and residing in Delhi; Ritesh Reddy, 40, a businessman from Manikonda and brother of Rohith Reddy; Nallapuneni Vijaya Krishna, 49, a real estate businessman from Nanakramguda; Kaushik Ravi, 39, an advocate from Gachibowli; Arjun Reddy, 34, a businessman from Nanakramguda; and K. Sarayu Reddy, 34, a resident of Himayathnagar.

While three were remanded, the other accused were granted station bail.

The police had sought 10-day custody of the three accused for investigation.

Also Read SIT formed to probe Moinabad farmhouse drugs case

Meanwhile, a special team left for Delhi to apprehend Ashish Singh, the drug supplier.