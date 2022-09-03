Moment of pride: India’s first home-built aircraft carrier commissioned

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new Naval Ensign ‘Nishaan’ at Cochin Shipyard Limited here in Kochi, doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

The Prime Minister unveiled the new Naval Ensign ‘Nishaan’ during the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

PM Modi on Saturday shared a video of the commissioning of INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy and said that he can’t express the feeling of pride in words.

Words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vBRCl308C9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2022

Top 10 facts on INS Vikrant, 1st India-made aircraft carrier: