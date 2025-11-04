Momo wala’s earning of Rs 1 lakh in a day shocks the internet

“Does a momo wala earn more than a BCOM graduate?”

An Instagram reel creator, Cassy Pareira, posed this question in a video he posted that provided an inside look into a momo stand’s daily earnings.

While the influencer’s claim might be questioned, it’s an interesting point to consider: Does a momo vendor’s daily income really match the earnings of a regular BCom graduate’s job?

Cassy attempts to become a momo wala for a day, starting his job by learning how many momos to give in one plate, and how to serve the customers.

Commenting on the fame of the stall, he stated that it was constantly packed with customers.

“It’s crazy how famous this shop is. In just one hour, we sold 118 plates of momos.”

Running for five hours between 5 pm and 10 pm, the shop sold approximately 950 orders at a price point of Rs 110 per plate.

Calculating the amount earned in a day alone, Cassy stated that the stall received a total of Rs 1,04,500. That comes out to a total monthly earning of Rs 31,35,000.

The comments were surprised and amused as one person stated, “Fam, that’s not even what i earn in a year.”

The video posted on November 3 gained around seven million views within 24 hours, making it go viral.

He ended the video with, “So share this with your BCom friend,” in a humorous attempt to highlight the margin of employment and earnings for students studying business in India.