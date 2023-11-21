Money-Makers: Top 5 highest earning movies of 2023

Mumbai: Indian cinema is pumped up this year as several big films were released and various records were broken. From South to Bollywood, various actors regained their lost glory and it is expected that more big projects will be released by the end of this year and mid next year. The year 2023 worked as a booster to the Indian cinema and cinephiles are hoping that actors will maintain this consistency and remain entertaining.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the top 5 highest grossing Indian movies of 2023 as various records were made on box office this year. So keep scrolling and see which of your favourite film features in the list.

Highest Grossers Of 2023

1. Jawan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback with Pathaan this year and has given two back to back blockbuster films. The actor is also gearing for the third one as this year proved to be fruitful for him.

King Khan’s second film of this year – Jawan emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2023 and has earned INR 1,144 crores globally. The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar.

2. Pathaan

Pathaan proved how much people like Shah Rukh Khan and its craze is beyond imagination as the movie hit various controversies prior to release. The movie fortunately turned out to be a blockbuster film and became the first movie to cross the INR 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in phase one of its release.

The movie has collected around 199 million USD as per reports.

3. Leo

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is one of the blockbuster films of 2023. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has collected INR 615 crores at the box office. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Mansoor Ali Khan, and George Maryan among others.

4. Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel rocked at the box office after years as they appeared together again in a movie. Gadar2 was the highly anticipated sequel to 2011 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it has reportedly minted over USD 87 million worldwide.

It also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. It is directed by Anil Sharma and was released on 11th of August this year.

5. Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is currently running at the box office and it is close to crossing the 400 crore mark worldwide. The movie is making waves and it is predicted it might turn out to be one of the Salman Khan’s biggest hit film. The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles apart from Bhaijaan.

Upcoming Big Movies, 3 More Hits On Cards?

Movie buffs are in for a treat as three highly anticipated films—Animal, Salaar, and Dunki—are gearing up for a theatrical release later this year. Industry experts predict that these movies have the potential to not only captivate audiences but also shatter records, making them potential hits of the year.

As fans eagerly await the big-screen experiences promised by these films, the anticipation is high, and all eyes are on whether they will leave a lasting mark on the cinematic landscape of the year.