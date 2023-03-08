Money Talks: TOP 10 highest paid south Indian actresses 2023

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry is home to some of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the world. From Nayanthara to Srinidhi Shetty, several south actresses have won the hearts of millions of fans across the country with their stunning performances on the big screen. But have you ever wondered how much they earn per movie? Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 highest-paid south Indian actresses and their remuneration, according to IMDb list.

Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses In South

1. Nayanthara

Nayanthara (Instagram)

The Lady Super Star Nayanthara has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies.

Remuneration: 2 crores to 10 crores per movie.

2. Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty (Instagram)

This gorgeous actress is well-known for her mesmerising performances. Apart from being an actress, Anushka Shetty is also a trained yoga instructor.

Remuneration: 6 crores per movie.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Yashodha actress is a leading actress in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She started her career as a model.

Remuneration: 3 to 8 crores per movie and series.

4. Pooja Hegde

(Photo: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde has acted in several Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. A recent movie of hers was Cirkus and Pooja is currently gearing up for Bollywood‘s most-awaited upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

Remuneration: 2.5 crores to 7 crores per movie.

5. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is a rising star not just in South Indian film industry but also Bollywood. She has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies and is widely known as ‘National Crush of India’.

Remuneration: Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore per movie.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia (Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia is a well-known actress in the South Indian film industry. She made her acting debut on OTT platforms recently.

Remuneration: 1.5 crores to 5 crores per movie and series.

7. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal is the new mommy of Tollywood. Her biggest blockbuster hit in her career was Magadheera.

Remuneration: 1.5 crores to 4 crores per movie.

8. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh (Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh is a model-turned-actress who has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Bollywood, and Kannada movies. She is widely regarded as one of the leading actresses in the Bollywood industry.

Remuneration: 1.5 crores to 3.5 crores per movie.

9. Keerthy Suresh

Photo: Instagram/ @KeerthySuresh

Keerthy Suresh is an actress known for her well-known performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies. She even received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the film ‘Mahanati’.

Remuneration: Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore per movie.

10. Srinidhi Shetty

Srinidhi Shetty(Instagarm)

Srinidhi Shetty is a rising star in the Kannada film industry. She is best known for her role in the blockbuster movie K.G.F., Chapter 1.

Remuneration: Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore per movie.

These actresses have not only made a name for themselves in the South Indian film industry but also proven their worth with their impressive salaries. Comment about your favourite actress below.