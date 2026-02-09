Monkey menace creates panic in Telangana’s Jangaon

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Telangana’s Janagaon district on Sunday, February 8, when two large groups of monkeys caused havoc.

The incident occurred in Valmidi village, as videos shared on social media showed, several monkeys sitting atop cars and trying to enter houses.

The villagers alleged that the monkey are attacking children and the elderly in search of food. Some villagers were reportedly injured in the incident.

According to reports, the monkey menace is not limited to residential areas, they have also damaged crops in fields.

The villagers have raised concerns with the panchayat asking them to address the issue, however no action has been taken yet. They have expressed concerns that if the menace is not addressed, it could lead to a major mishap.