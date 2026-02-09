Video: Drunk man climbs transformer in Telangana, electrocuted

He is seen hitting the wires with the stick, due to which sparks emanate from them.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th February 2026 12:02 pm IST
A drunk man climbs on a transformer in Telangana
A drunk man climbs on a transformer in Telangana

Hyderabad: A drunk man was electrocuted after he climbed atop a transformer in Telangana’s Patancheru area on Sunday, February 8.

The incident occurred at Isnapur ODF colony, where the man, Narsimulu, a native of Tandur, touched the electric cables on the transformer. In a video shared on social media, the drunk man is seen sitting a top the transformer holding a stick.

He is seen hitting the wires with the stick, due to which sparks emanate from them. Narsimulu fell to the ground after being electrocuted. He was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Similar incident

In a similar incident in October 2025, a man in Hyderabad climbed atop an electric poll due to a financial dispute.

Speaking to Siasat.comMailardevpally police informed that the man, identified as Venu, had come to the station to register a complaint against his neighbours who owed him Rs 1,500. However, since he was drunk, they did not take his complaint and asked him to wait for a while.

In the meantime, his neighbours, a man named Mahinder and his wife, also showed up at the police station and asked to register a complaint against Venu, alleging that the latter had hit his wife.

“Seeing this, Venu left the police station to drink again. He showed up a while later and climbed up the pole, hurling abuses at the couple,” stated Mailardevpally police.

