Video: Drunk man climbs transformer in Telangana, electrocuted

Hyderabad: A drunk man was electrocuted after he climbed atop a transformer in Telangana’s Patancheru area on Sunday, February 8.

The incident occurred at Isnapur ODF colony, where the man, Narsimulu, a native of Tandur, touched the electric cables on the transformer. In a video shared on social media, the drunk man is seen sitting a top the transformer holding a stick.

Drunk man climbs atop a tranformer in Telangana and gets electrocuted. @TheSiasatDaily #Telangana pic.twitter.com/aayKTESm3W — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) February 9, 2026

He is seen hitting the wires with the stick, due to which sparks emanate from them. Narsimulu fell to the ground after being electrocuted. He was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Similar incident

In a similar incident in October 2025, a man in Hyderabad climbed atop an electric poll due to a financial dispute.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mailardevpally police informed that the man, identified as Venu, had come to the station to register a complaint against his neighbours who owed him Rs 1,500. However, since he was drunk, they did not take his complaint and asked him to wait for a while.

In the meantime, his neighbours, a man named Mahinder and his wife, also showed up at the police station and asked to register a complaint against Venu, alleging that the latter had hit his wife.

“Seeing this, Venu left the police station to drink again. He showed up a while later and climbed up the pole, hurling abuses at the couple,” stated Mailardevpally police.