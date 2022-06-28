Monkeypox not major concern during Haj 2022, says Saudi official

Riyadh: Ahead of Haj season this year, the government of Saudi Arabia is not too worried about Monkeypox impacting the pilgrimage adversely.

While drawing the guidelines to perform Haj, the health ministry did not list the disease as a major cause of concern during the annual pilgrimage. The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Abdul Fattah Mashat expressed content with the preparations in the build-up to Haj.

“Proactive and preventive matters that the ministry focused on are based on its requirements for pilgrims wishing to perform Haj on several parameters, including the obligation to provide a PCR test 72 hours before arrival, as well as immunization, in addition to the age of the pilgrim not exceeding 65 years.” Mashat was quoted as saying by a TV channel Al Saudiya.

The deputy minister further shed light on the preparations in essential locations for Haj including Mina and Arafat. He further specified that the minimum age to perform Haj is 15 years, hence pilgrims who bring children with them would be flouting the rules set forth by the ministry.