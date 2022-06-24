Saudi Arabia bans LPG cylinders at Haj camps

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has banned the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking purposes in the camps of pilgrims during the Haj season this year.

The ban will take effect from the morning of the first day of Zul Hijjah.

The Director-General of Civil Defense stated that the decision to ban the entry and use of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) at the holy sites during the Haj season, will be enforced in coordination with the security authorities.

The ban on gas cylinders is part of civil defence measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims that will include pilgrims abroad for the first time in almost two years.

In Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafah, authorities will carry out inspection tours to ensure compliance. Gas stoves will be confiscated and legal procedures will be taken against offenders.

On April 9, Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform the Haj this year.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 and 2021 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.

Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Zul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.