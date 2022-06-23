Saudi Arabia: 15 items banned for pilgrims when travelling for Haj

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 23rd June 2022 4:15 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: 15 items ban to carry when travelling for Haj
Photo: Haramain Sharifain

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday announced that 15 items are prohibited for pilgrims to carry when traveling by plane to perform Haj.

In its statement, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah has revealed that prohibited materials and tools that the pilgrim is prohibited from carrying in his luggage divided into 4 sections, which are:

Also Read
Saudia Airlines offers new baggage transport service for Haj pilgrims

Sharp Objects

  • Razor blades
  • Scalpels
  • Knives
  • Scissors

Construction Tools

  • Drills
  • Nails
  • Screwdrivers
  • Hammers
Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Temperatures expected to rise to 43°C during Haj season

All Forms of Firearms

  • Fireworks
  • Tasers
  • Bullets
  • Guns

Other Items

  • Pressurized substances
  • Flammable substances
  • Poisonous substances

On April 9, Saudi Arabia had announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform the Haj this year.

MS Education Academy

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 and 2021 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button