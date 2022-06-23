Saudi Arabia: 15 items banned for pilgrims when travelling for Haj

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday announced that 15 items are prohibited for pilgrims to carry when traveling by plane to perform Haj.

In its statement, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah has revealed that prohibited materials and tools that the pilgrim is prohibited from carrying in his luggage divided into 4 sections, which are:

Also Read Saudia Airlines offers new baggage transport service for Haj pilgrims

Sharp Objects

Razor blades

Scalpels

Knives

Scissors

Construction Tools

Drills

Nails

Screwdrivers

Hammers

All Forms of Firearms

Fireworks

Tasers

Bullets

Guns

Other Items

Pressurized substances

Flammable substances

Poisonous substances

On April 9, Saudi Arabia had announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform the Haj this year.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 and 2021 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.