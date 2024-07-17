Monsoon 2024: Top 5 unique homestays near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, a bustling city known for its rich history and vibrant culture, can sometimes leave you craving a peaceful escape. Luckily, there are some incredible homestays nearby to the city that offer a perfect blend of comfort and nature.

And there’s no better time to plan your trip than during the monsoon season, which is currently underway. Plan your trip now to make the most of this enchanting season!

Here are the top five unique homestays near Hyderabad where you can relax with your family or friends, away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Best Unique Stays Near Hyderabad

1. Wilderness Retreat, Gandipet

Nestled in the serene surroundings of Gandipet, Wilderness Retreat offers a tranquil escape from the city’s noise. Surrounded by lush greenery, this retreat provides a perfect spot for nature lovers. The cozy cottages and warm hospitality make it an ideal choice for a family getaway or a relaxing weekend with friends.

Address: Sy 41 & 42 Kokapet Village, Gandipet, Telangana 500075

Price: Rs. 4,900 per night

2. White Hill, Moinabad

White Hill is a hidden gem in Moinabad, perfect for family outings. This retreat boasts spacious accommodations and a serene environment. The picturesque setting and modern amenities ensure a comfortable stay. Whether you’re planning a family reunion or a fun trip with friends, White Hill promises a memorable experience.

Address: 96HH+7PM, Chinna Mangalaram

Price: Contact property for rates and availability

3. GlampInn, Vikarabad

For those looking for a unique experience, GlampInn in Vikarabad offers luxurious glamping options. The ‘Silent Valley’ dome is a standout, providing a glamorous camping experience with all the comforts of a hotel. Surrounded by stunning landscapes, GlampInn is perfect for those seeking adventure without compromising on luxury.

Address: Thirmalapur, Pudur, Telangana

Price: Rs. 9,999 per night on weekdays, Rs. 11,999 per night on weekends

4. Ragala Resort, Bibinagar

Ragala Resort in Bibinagar is a perfect blend of rustic charm and modern comfort. The resort offers spacious rooms and a variety of activities for guests. Whether you’re interested in exploring the nearby countryside or simply relaxing by the pool, Ragala Resort provides a peaceful retreat from the everyday hustle.

Address: Kondamadugu Road, Kondamadugu Village, Bibinagar,

Price: Rs. 6,000 per night

5. Wilderness Retreat, Vikarabad

Another great option for nature enthusiasts, the Wilderness Retreat in Vikarabad offers a serene and rejuvenating stay. The retreat is known for its beautiful surroundings and excellent facilities. It’s an ideal spot for those looking to unwind and connect with nature.

Price: Starts from Rs. 6,000 per night

These unique homestays near Hyderabad offer a perfect escape from the city’s chaos, allowing you to relax and rejuvenate in the lap of nature. Whether you prefer a cozy cottage, a glamorous dome, or a rustic resort, there’s something for everyone. So pack your bags and get ready for a memorable getaway!