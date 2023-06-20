Monsoon onset in Telangana likely tomorrow

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the much-awaited onset of monsoon in Telangana is expected on June 21.

While some parts of southern Telangana might receive rainfall today itself, the entire state is likely to be covered by the monsoon by June 26.

This year, the onset of monsoon in Telangana has been delayed compared to previous years. Last year, the monsoon arrived on June 13, while in 2021 and 2020, it occurred on June 5 and June 11 respectively.

The delayed onset can be attributed to the El Nino phenomenon, which impacts weather patterns across the region.

Yesterday, the scorching heat in Telangana started to ease off as the maximum temperature dropped from over 47 degrees Celsius to 44.2 degrees Celsius. Suryapet district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, the highest temperature recorded at Bahadurpura was 39.8 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

According to the IMD Hyderabad forecast, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to remain in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius until June 23.

The arrival of monsoon showers will bring much-needed relief to the people of Telangana.