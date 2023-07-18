Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Vidhan Bhavan on the second day of the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Deepak Kesarkar arrives at Vidhan Bhavan on the second day of the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Uday Samant arrives at Vidhan Bhavan on the second day of the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Aditi Tatkare arrives at Vidhan Bhavan on the second day of the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)