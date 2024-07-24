Monsoon Session of Parliament: 24-07-2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 24th July 2024 7:00 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses the media during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Farmer leaders speak to the media during their meeting with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (unseen) at the Parliament House, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with farmer leaders speaks to the media at the Parliament House, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju holds an umbrella as it rains during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 24th July 2024 7:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button