Monsoon session of Telangana Assembly begins

Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly was adjourned on the first day on Tuesday following obituary references to two former members, who passed away recently.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy condoled the demise of Mallu Swarajyam and Paripati Janardhan Reddy.

The Speaker recalled the services of Janardhan Reddy and Swarajyam, who is known for her role in Telangana peasants armed struggle, against the rule of the Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad state, between 1945 to 1948.

The House observed two-minute silence in remembrance of the departed leaders.

After the condolence motions, the Speaker adjourned the House to September 12.

He also announced that seating arrangements for the members in the House have been made in consonance with the existing rules as was followed prior to the pandemic situation.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly met after the House was adjourned for the day and it was decided to conduct Assembly meetings on September 12 and 13, official sources said.

The decision to hold the meetings on September 12 and 13 was taken as the ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ would be celebrated for three days from September 16.

The state government had decided to organise ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ to celebrate the merger of erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Before the session commenced on Tuesday, BJP MLAs Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao paid homage at the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial (those who sacrificed their life for sake of separate Telangana) and also at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, both situated in front of the legislature complex.

Alleging that the TRS government conducted Assembly sessions without sincerity, Rajender claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sent a notice to them saying that the present session would be held only for three days (on September 6, 12 and 13).

Announcing that the session would be held for three days, without consulting the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House, shows the “dictatorial attitude” of Rao, he alleged.

State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, in a press release, took exception to certain remarks allegedly made by BJP’s Rajender against the Assembly Speaker and demanded an unconditional apology from him.

Otherwise, action would be taken as per the rules of the House to protect Speaker’s dignity and respect, Prashant Reddy said.