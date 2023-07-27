Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned twice amid uproarious scenes

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice till 2 pm on Thursday, July 27, amid continuous sloganeering by members of both treasury benches and the opposition.

The opposition members continued to raise slogans on Manipur as well as against the government when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement on the latest developments in India’s foreign policy. They also resorted to sloganeering when the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal spoke on the Foreign minister’s statement.

When Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak on Jaishankar’s statement, the members of the ruling BJP too raised slogans and obstructed his speech in the House.

VIDEO | "India's democracy is under attack. Mallikarjun Kharge's mic was switched off in Rajya Sabha. The voice of opposition has been strangled. We are showing our protest by wearing black dress (to the Parliament) today," says Congress MP @manickamtagore. pic.twitter.com/iNm8si2KWd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2023

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had to first adjourn the house till 12 noon, and then again till 2 pm amid sloganeering by both sides.

Kharge was allowed by the chair to raise questions on the statement made by Jaishankar but could not speak in the House due to the uproar.

Soon after the House met at 12 noon, after an initial adjournment, Dhankhar allowed Kharge to speak but treasury benches started raising slogans.

The opposition members also countered them and raised slogans, which led to pandemonium in the House.

#WATCH | NDA MPs raise an objection over Opposition MPs' uproar during the statement of EAM Dr S Jaishankar in the House.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "They have moved a No Confidence Motion which is under the cognisance of the Speaker. There is a 10-day… pic.twitter.com/xtO7nCWBFv — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

Slogans like “kaale kapde, kaala kaam, nahin sahega Hindustan” were heard in the House when the Leader of Opposition rose to speak.

The reference was towards the opposition members who were wearing black clothes as a mark of protest for not allowing them to raise the Manipur issue in the House.

After his appeals for order in the House failed, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were earlier adjourned briefly as opposition members raised slogans during Jaishankar’s statement and when the Leader of the House Goyal spoke on the statement.

As the sloganeering continued, Kharge said, “I have not seen a ruling party obstructing an opposition leader. The government itself is obstructing…”.

The Chairman said he expected the opposition to raise the issue on the External Affairs minister’s statement after he allowed so by relaxing rule 251.

“You did not listen to the Foreign minister, who was listing out the historical achievements of the country,” Dhankhar said while pleading with the members to maintain order. He then adjourned the House.

‘Modi, Modi’ vs ‘INDIA, INDIA’ rocks Parliament

Earlier, Jaishankar made a statement on the latest developments related to India’s foreign policy, during which the opposition members raised slogans.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "…I wanted to inform the House of the developments made in the past month. You saw a very successful visit of the PM to the US…I felt bad that the Opposition was not ready to listen. It seemed that they wanted to criticise any and every… pic.twitter.com/wFNexGv6go — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

At one point, the treasury benches started shouting “Modi, Modi”. To counter them, the opposition members shouted “INDIA, INDIA”.

#WATCH | NDA MPs chant "Modi, Modi" in Rajya Sabha as EAM Dr S Jaishankar makes a statement on the latest developments in India's Foreign Policy. To counter this, INDIA alliance MPs chant "INDIA, INDIA." pic.twitter.com/REJgfm50h2 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

Responding to the continued loud protest by the opposition during Jaishankar’s statement, Leader of the House and Union minister Goyal said it was “unfortunate” that the opposition members were politicking such an important issue.

He said the External Affairs minister highlighted the rising stature of India on the international level, but it was beyond the “understanding” of the people who are demonstrating in “black clothes”.

“Their past, present and future are black,” Goyal said.

In his statement, Jaishankar outlined highlights and achievements made during the foreign visits of the President, prime minister and other Union ministers, including to the United States, Japan and Australia.

He said India’s stature was rising globally and the country is emerging as a “credible and effective” development partner.

Recalling the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine and other countries, the minister said, “We have proven once again, India will never leave its people behind during a crisis.”

He also said India has vigorously defended its national interest. Jaishankar also said the country would be hosting the G20 Summit in September.

PM Modi has no time for Parliament: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tarnishing democracy by not speaking in Parliament and instead making political speeches outside.

He said the country has not seen a “darker period than this” in the history of Parliament.

VIDEO | "You (PM) don't want to speak in the Parliament but are making political statements in Rajasthan," says Congress president @kharge as he joins opposition protest outside the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/xhe58tiP5o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2023

Kharge also dubbed the central government as a “blot on humanity” for its “indifference” towards Manipur, which he said was “burning” for the last 85 days.

He said people have now become aware and will fight “this kind of politics”.

“The Parliament session is going on and instead of speaking on the floor, the prime minister is making speeches here and there and by doing so he is tarnishing democracy.

“The misdeeds of the Modi government cannot be erased by calling names to the opposition parties,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief also hit out at the BJP for not allowing him to speak inside Parliament and for jeering at opposition members for wearing black clothes as a mark of protest for not allowing them to raise the Manipur issue in Parliament.

“Only those having a mindset against Dalits, tribals and backward people can make fun of black clothes, but for us black is a symbol of protest and strength. Black colour is a symbol of justice and a symbol of dignity. The people of Manipur deserve justice, peace and respect,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kharge said the BJP cannot run away from its responsibility by plunging the life of Manipur into “black darkness”, by adopting a “dictatorial attitude” and by diverting the attention from the issue.

“There has never been a darker period in the history of Parliament than this,” he said.

“Today, people have become aware and they will fight and continue to do so…This means you do not want to talk in Parliament – the temple of democracy, and want to give a political speech in Rajasthan while opening new medical colleges,” Kharge told reporters outside Parliament, while attacking the prime minister for not speaking in Parliament on the Manipur violence.

He said the burning of Manipur is a “black chapter” for the country.

The government which did not take care of the crying people of Manipur in the last 85 days that “government is a blot on humanity”, he alleged.

The opposition has been accusing the prime minister of not making a statement in Parliament on the northeastern state, which has seen violence since May 3.

Both Houses of Parliament have not been able to transact any business amid the uproar caused by the opposition, demanding a statement from the prime minister and a discussion on Manipur thereafter.