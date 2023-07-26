Sonia meets suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh, says ‘you have our full support’

The source said that during the meeting, Sonia Gandhi told Singh that he has their full support.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th July 2023 12:16 pm IST
Screen Grab

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for ‘unruly behaviour’ in Parliament and told him “you have our full support”.

BookMyMBBS

According to party sources, Sonia Gandhi after arriving in Parliament met Singh, who has been sitting in protest in the Parliament campus near the Mahatma Gandhi statue for the last two days.

The source said that during the meeting, Sonia Gandhi told Singh that he has their full support.

MS Education Academy

Singh was suspended on Monday for the remainder of the Monsoon Session as he entered into the Well of the House and was demanding for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence.

Also Read
Kejriwal, Sanjay challenge Gujarat court’s summons for July 26 appearance

Since Monday, he has been sitting in protest against his suspension in the Parliament premises. Several Opposition MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been participating in the protest with Singh during the day and night.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence in both the Houses of Parliament and have also been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue in Parliament.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th July 2023 12:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button