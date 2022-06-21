Monsoon: Waterworks dept on high alert, safety teams deployed across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), as part of its monsoon preparations, deployed safety vehicle teams on Tuesday.

These teams are meant to immediately address the challenges of manhole overflow and water stagnation on roads because of heavy rains across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Danakishor informed that sixteen monsoon safety teams have been deployed with five members in each team. “These teams will be on the run twenty-four hours a day”, he said.

“Each vehicle comes along with a generator containing a diesel motor. A digging bar, protection ropes and other equipment are also available with each team. Wherever people face difficulty with water blockades, these teams will make sure that such issues are addressed,” he informed.

“These teams will concentrate their work, especially around the 211 water logging areas detected by the GHMC,” he further said.

“Along with these safety team vehicles, another sixteen Airtech vehicles will also soon be deployed,” the waterworks MD said. He instructed the officials to make sure that garbage doesn’t get piled up at drinking water pipe crossings. He also directed them to place danger boards and position sewerage supervisors at manholes in areas under possible waterlogging.

He asked officials to make sure that the ground staff wear protection equipment during the process. “GMs should prioritize resolving complaints on polluted water, manhole overflow,” he suggested.

Danakishor further said that as part of the monsoon preparations, manholes across the city have been repaired and iron grills have been placed on deep manholes. “Public, at any cost, shouldn’t open manhole covers. Under HMWSSB Act Section 74, it’s a crime to open or remove manhole covers,” he warned.

“Public can call 155313 ( HMWSSB customer care) for any complaints regarding water logging or manhole cover damage,” he informed.

He also said that awareness campaigns on social media, SMS, voice calls and FM radio are being conducted along with programmes being conducted with the cooperation of NGOs and residential welfare associations across Hyderabad.