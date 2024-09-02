Month-long campaign started by MP Unit of JIH’s Women Wing

Bhopal: A month-long nationwide campaign is being launched in September 2024 by the women’s department of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, (JIH). The theme of this campaign is ‘Morality is the basis of freedom’. The campaign aims to create awareness among people and tell them what true freedom is and how to link it to morality.

In Madhya Pradesh, this campaign was started by a press conference held in Bhopal on Sunday in which Nazima of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Bhopal, Mrs. Mahnaz said that the mentality of atrocities on women has spread like an epidemic which is affecting the peace and development of our country. The main reason for this curse is the decline of moral values in the name of freedom. Problems like lack of moral values in the society, objectifying women, sexual exploitation and abuse, prostitution, extra-marital affairs, increased use of alcohol and drugs, etc. give rise to harassment and exploitation.

Similarly, apart from an increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), abortions, sexual violence and rape, the breakdown of the family unit and the prevalence of shamelessness are rapidly eroding the moral fabric of society. She further said that the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Women’s Department was concerned about various types of moral evils spreading in the society and we decided to run an awareness campaign regarding these evils for a whole month. This campaign is a link in this series, Mrs. Mahnaz stated.

State Level Convenor of the Campaign Ms. Rafia said that the objective of the campaign is to warn the society of the terrible consequences of unbridled freedom that is unfolding due to the decline of moral values. Increasing crime against women day by day forces us to think whether we are really free and safe? Freedom does not mean being violent, violating other’s rights, exploitation of women and injustice. The objective of this campaign is to give the right direction to the safety of women and the mindset of the society towards women.

Mrs. Habiba Malik, responsible for the Women’s Department, Bhopal, said that God has established this earth on justice and according to the intention of that Lord; justice should be done as long as this land and its system are running. Just as air, water, livelihood have been provided by God to all human beings, similarly morality and moral qualities have also been given to all human beings by God, one of the objectives of this campaign is that every person should recognize these moral values inside him and follow it accordingly. Justice is the intention of God and doing justice is the act of achieving a high position before God.

Talking about the nationwide campaign titled ‘Morality is the basis of freedom’, Mrs. Razia Masood, Media Co-In charge, JIH, Madhya Pradesh Unit said: “There is no denying the fact that one can achieve real life and lasting freedom only by following moral values. The aim of this campaign is to ensure the necessary freedom to fulfil the basic needs and achieve the basic rights for all without discrimination of caste, community, colour and race, sex, religion and region.

Awareness programmes involving academicians, counsellors, lawyers, religious scholars and community leaders at national, state, district and grassroots levels will be conducted during the campaign. Special programmes will be organised on the campus to familiarise students and youth with true freedom and moral values. The special programmes involving scholars of different faiths will be organised for public discussion on common moral values in every religion and culture, added Mrs. Razia Masood.