Monthly crime review meeting: Future City CP honours officers

All Zonal DCPs, ACPs, SHOs, Sub-Inspectors, and officers from various wings of the Future City Commissionerate attended the meeting.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Monthly crime review meeting: Future City CP honours officers
The review meeting in progress on Tuesday, August 18.

Hyderabad: Future City Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi conducted the monthly crime review meeting at the TGPA Police Academy on Tuesday, August 18.

All Zonal DCPs, ACPs, SHOs, Sub-Inspectors, and officers from various wings of the Future City Commissionerate attended the meeting.

CP Joshi presented cash rewards to police officials in recognition of their dedicated efforts in the investigation and successful detection of various criminal cases.

Subhan Bakery

He appreciated their commitment and hard work in solving crimes and serving the public effectively.

Review of NDPS, pending cases

During the meeting, the CP conducted a detailed and random review of NDPS Act cases, long-pending cases across all Future City zones, cases reported during the last three years, history sheets, and property offences registered from 2024 to 2026.

The review also covered cybercrime cases, road accident cases, e-Petty cases, CCTV installation status, conviction cases, and Dial-100 calls.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The Commissioner instructed officers to closely track pending cases, improve the quality of investigations, leverage technology more effectively and ensure the timely completion of probes. He also stressed the need to enhance conviction rates, strengthen preventive policing, maintain accurate records and respond swiftly to public grievances and emergency calls.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button