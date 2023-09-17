Monu Manesar’s video call with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi goes viral

Days after purported chats between notorious cow vigilante Monu Manesar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused in Siddu Moose Wale murder case, triggered speculation over their association, a clip of their video call surfaced on social media.

As per reports, Monu Manesar would contact Lawrence Bishnio, who is currently in Tihar jail, to join his dreaded network. The video clip of their conversation has shed light on Manesar’s possible links with the gang. However, the exact date of the video clip is still unknown. In the video, Manesar is seen travelling in a car accompanied by another person and Bishnoi is sitting on a chair with another person who has hidden his face with a mask.

Lawrance Bishno, who has two dozen criminal cases including murder and extortion registered at various police stations, has been in jail since 2014. Bishno allegedly operates his criminal network from prison.

Other members of Bishnoi’s gang, including Goldy Brar, are hiding in foreign countries. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Bishnoi under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

On the other hand, the cow vigilante and member of Bajrang Dal, Monu Manesar was arrested on September 13 by Rajasthan police in connection with Nuh violence and the murder of Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16, 2023.

Haryana police had declared that he was ‘absconding’. However, he was seen roaming freely on many occasions. The police initially failed to arrest him because of his connection with BJP bigwigs in Haryana and top police officials, who had felicitated him for ‘serving cows’.