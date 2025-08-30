Moosarambagh bridge shut for traffic as Musi River swells

Hyderabad: The twin reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar discharged excess water on Friday morning, August 29, after gates were opened, shoving heavy inflows into the Musi River. Consequently, the Moosarambagh bridge was closed as a precautionary measure, while police installed barricades to prevent pedestrian and vehicular movement. Traffic was diverted through Golnaka bridge, leading to congestion on alternative routes.

The officials stated that a number of low-lying localities along the Musi are in alert mode, with areas like Kishanbagh, Jiyaguda, Malakpet, Puranapul, Afzalgunj, MGBS, Chaderghat, Golnaka, Dabeerpura and Amberpet being in danger of waterlogging and sudden flooding. The slum cluster residents along the riverbed, especially in the vicinity of Chaderghat Musanagar and Kamalnagar, are particularly at risk as water levels increase.

Also Read Complete Moosarambagh bridge in time: GHMC commissioner

According to figures released late on Friday night, Osman Sagar was recorded at 1788.95 feet against its full tank level (FTL) of 1790 feet, with four gates opened to release 1,304 cusecs of water. Himayat Sagar stood at 1762.40 feet against its FTL of 1763.50 feet, discharging 2,300 cusecs through three gates. Officials said the continuous outflow from both reservoirs is adding to the swelling Musi.

Moosarambagh bridge cause of concern

The Moosarambagh bridge has been one of the city’s weakest river crossings for years. This low-lying bridge gets flooded every time the Musi overflows, leading authorities to close it and reroute traffic via Golnaka. Passengers often say its thin stretch does not only cause jam but also invites wrong-side driving during rush hours, making it among the accident zones in the locality.

To address these frequent problems, the government cleared a plan for a high-level bridge at Moosarambagh. Construction commenced in late 2023 with a design involving six lanes, wider carriageways, and pedestrian area. The estimated Rs 50 crore-plus project is to make the crossing functional even during peak flows into the Musi, while decongesting the pressure on the adjoining neighbourhoods of Amberpet and Malakpet.

Chaderghat Causeway safe

Although Moosarambagh bridge has been closed down, the Chaderghat Causeway has not suffered damage till date. Water is constantly flowing underneath the causeway without disturbing vehicular traffic, giving some respite to people and residents living in surrounding neighborhoods.

GHMC vigil amid heavy rainfall

With rainfall forecast expected further, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and traffic police have increased vigilance along the stretch of the river.

Road users are warned to avoid going through Musi-side routes, while those living in flood-hit areas have been requested to exercise restraint and adhere to official guidance.