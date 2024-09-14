Morality is Freedom: JIH women’s wing launches campaign to redefine true liberty and empowerment

Hyderabad: Morality, like art, means drawing a line someplace. This sentiment of Irish poet, Oscar Wilde, resonates deeply in today’s world, especially in the context of rising cases of harassment and sexual abuse of women. A line has to be drawn – this far and no further.

Many believe that this troubling trend is a direct result of the erosion of moral values. Recognising the gravity of this issue, the Women’s Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has initiated a nationwide campaign titled ‘Morality is Freedom’.

The recent incidents, such as the horrific rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Gopalpur, Bihar, and the brutal killing of a Muslim nurse in Uttarakhand, are a grim reflection of the societal mindset and attitude towards women, says Rabia Basri, National Assistant Secretary, JIH Women’s Wing.

These high-profile cases, while shocking, are just the tip of the iceberg. The widespread violence against women highlights a much deeper crisis that threatens the peace and progress of the nation. According to JIH’s Women’s Wing, the root cause of these atrocities lies in the erosion of moral values. “Atrocities against women are only a symptom of a widely spreading disease,” one of the campaign leaders stated.

The month-long, nationwide campaign seeks to create awareness about the true meaning of freedom and how it is inherently linked to moral conduct. Through various programmes and initiatives it aims to dispel false notions of freedom perpetuated by modern pseudo-liberal ideologies, which often confuse unrestricted behaviour with personal liberty.



“We want to liberate them from the clutches of pseudo-liberal ideologies that entrap individuals into false notions of freedom and make them slaves of immoral behaviour.” Says Rabia Basri,



The morality drive has roped in educators, legal professionals, religious scholars, and community leaders to spread the message. Different events are being organised across college and university campuses, targeting students and youth—the segment of society most vulnerable to the influence of misleading ideologies. By promoting the importance of moral values, the campaign aims to offer a vision of freedom that brings lasting happiness and genuine empowerment, rather than a fleeting sense of liberation based on indulgence.

As part of the morality campaign, the JIH Women’s Wing is organizing an essay writing competition on the topic ‘Moral Society is a Just Society.’ The competition is open to girls and women aged 18 to 30. Participants are encouraged to express their thoughts on how morality forms the foundation of a fair and just society, exploring the connection between ethical values and social justice.



Essays can be submitted in either Telugu or English. The last date for submission is September 20, and entries should be sent via the link: [bit.ly/MF-art). More details can be had on phone 9515478080.



According to Dr. Asra Muhsina, the State Campaign Convener, the morality drive is receiving a positive and enthusiastic response from youth and students across the state. Inspired by this growing engagement, it has announced plans to hold an interfaith dialogue with women on September 21 in Hyderabad. This will be followed by a dialogue with professionals on September 28.