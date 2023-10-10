Morbi bridge collapse: SIT submits 5K page report, blames pvt company

The report released on Tuesday blames the key personnel of the Oreva company which was responsible for the bridge's operation and maintenance.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 4:37 pm IST
Suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed in Morbi district. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted an exhaustive 5,000-page report to the Gujarat High Court on the Morbi bridge collapse incident in which 135 people died.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The report released on Tuesday blames the key personnel of the Oreva company which was responsible for the bridge’s operation and maintenance.

The suspension bridge over the Machhu River in Morbi had plunged into the water on the fateful evening of October 30, 2022. The state government had constituted a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
HC asks Guj govt to file affidavit on rehabilitation of kids orphaned in Morbi bridge crash

Notably, the maintenance and oversight of this critical bridge had been entrusted to the Oreva Group.

According to the compiled SIT report, Oreva’s Managing Director, Jaysukh Patel, Manager Dinesh Dave, and Manager Deepak Parekh bear direct accountability for the incident.

The investigation’s findings reveal a series of lapses in the bridge’s management and safety protocols.

The report highlights that there were no restrictions imposed on the number of individuals permitted on the bridge at any given time.

Additionally, it notes the absence of a fitness report conducted prior to the bridge’s inauguration, and the Oreva company’s failure to seek input from local municipal authorities. Moreover, ticket sales operated without any limitations.

Equally concerning was the insufficient provision of security equipment and personnel on the bridge.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 4:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button