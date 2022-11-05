Morbi bridge probe: Oreva spent only 12L on renovation of allotted 2 cr

Delhi: The Oreva Group responsible for the final renovation of the Morbi bridge spent only Rs 12 lakhs on the bridge of the total allotted budget of Rs two crores, revealed an investigation.



According to a report by the Times of India, the probe revealed that the Morbi suspension footbridge that collapsed on October 30, killing 135 people, was nothing more than cosmetic work by the company.



Oreva Group chairman Jaysukh Patel, whose firm signed a 15-year maintenance and operation contract with the Morbi Nagar Palika last March, had announced that the bridge was ready and safe to be reopened on Gujarati New Year on October 24.



He said the renovation which took six months was complete and the bridge was ready to be used.

Also Read Morbi bridge collapse a factor in delay in Gujarat poll announcement: CEC

Forensic Science Laboratory after close observation said that the structure, with its strength, was close to collapse.



“The only fitness test of the bridge was the stroll across the carriageway that Patel and his family took on October 24,” an official said.

Oreva company which makes clocks and appliances, doesn’t have expertise in infrastructure, had subcontracted the renovation to Dhrangadhra-based firm DevPrakash Solutions, revealed probe.



Investigators have found out that the sub-contractor lacks the technical knowledge required for such work. The money spent on repairing the bridge is mentioned in documents seized from DevPrakash Solutions.

Some painting, greasing, and other superficial works were carried out instead of strengthening the structure, which entailed changing the rusty cables and other components, said sources.