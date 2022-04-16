More Covid cases reported in China’s Shanghai

Published: 16th April 2022
Photo: Reuters.

Shanghai: China’s economic hub Shanghai has reported 3,590 confirmed locally transmitted Covid cases and 19,923 local asymptomatic carriers, the municipal health commission said on Saturday.

Thirteen patients with severe Covid symptoms were being treated in Shanghai, according to a press conference held on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of them, 12 are between 70-93 years of age and had existing serious underlying health issues.

On Friday, China reported a total 3,867 locally-transmitted confirmed cases of Covid, according to the report of National Health Commission (NHC) published on Saturday.

Apart from Shanghai, 14 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local cases of the virus, including 195 in the northeastern province of Jilin.

