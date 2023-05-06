More job opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Dubai: Report

While hiring activity slowed down around the world, job openings in the Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates increased by 18% during the first quarter of 2023.

According to a report by recruitment company Robert Walters, the banking and financial services sector saw the highest increase with the number of vacancies increasing by 54% compared to the previous year.

This was followed by the technology industry which rose by 20%, and the HR sector which grew by 10 per cent.

“The economic stability and strength of the Middle East have meant that investment into the region had continued unabated. Dubai in particular – has continued to surge economically,” said Jason Grundy, Managing Director of Robert Walters Middle East & Africa.

“With all the new projects and initiatives planned the forecast is that Dubai will see the size of its economy double over the next 10 years – with the private sector growing ever larger.”

Grundy also noted that Saudi Arabia is actively seeking to attract foreign professionals and businesses to the country, with its free zone policy aimed at promoting investment and accelerating the diversification of the economy beyond its dependence on oil.