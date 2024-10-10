More manpower for Anti-Narcotics Bureau: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender emphasized the need to intensify operations against drug suppliers during a meeting at his office on Thursday, October 10. He announced plans to deploy additional manpower to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ANB) to enhance their efforts.

The Telangana DGP stressed the importance of dismantling the entire network of suspects upon their apprehension and urged officials to ensure that any foreign nationals involved in drug-related activities face deportation. He also suggested stationing personnel near educational institutions and other suspicious locations to enforce a stricter crackdown on drug offences.

Additional DGP for Law and Order, Mahesh M Bhagwat stated the importance of gathering sufficient evidence for successful convictions in court. “It is crucial not only to apprehend suspects but also to secure their prosecution,” he added.

In response to the enhanced strategies, Anti-Narcotics Bureau Director Sandeep Shandilya expressed his satisfaction with the additional resources and noted that the department has developed training materials to support the prosecution process.