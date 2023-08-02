More than 6 crore ITRs filed till July 31

This was 16.1 per cent more than the 5.83 crore ITRs which were filed for the assessment year 2022-23

Income Tax department-logo.

New Delhi: A total of 6.77 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2023-24 were filed till July 31, the Income Tax Department said on Tuesday.

This was 16.1 per cent more than the 5.83 crore ITRs which were filed for the assessment year 2022-23, till July 31, 2022.

The filing of ITRs peaked on July 31, which was the last date for filing returns for salaried taxpayers, the department said, with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day.

The e-filing portal also observed its highest per hour rate of 4,96,559 of ITR filing between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 31. The department also received 53.67 lakh ITRs till July 31, from first time filers, a fair indication of widening of tax base, it added.

