More than 7 lakh applications received for police jobs, only 4 percent Muslims

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 28th May 2022 12:32 pm IST
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board invites job Applications
(representation image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has received 12.91 lakh applications from 7.33 lakh candidates for more than 17,000 jobs in Police.

According to the TSLPRB, the number of applications submitted for sub Inspector posts was 2.47 lakh, and for constables 9.50 lakh.  A total of 3.5 lakh candidates applied for more than one post. The number of women candidates is 2.76 lakh.

Preparations are on for holding the qualifying exams for sub inspector on August 7.  And the qualifying exam for the constable post will be held on August 21. In case of a change in date the candidate will be notified.

MS Education Academy

The percentage of Muslim applications received under BC-E is a mere 4.11 percent.

According to the TSLPRB  chairman, the majority of the applications were submitted from Hyderabad followed by Rangareddy Nalgonda, Khammam, and Suryapet.

Least number of applications were received from Mulg, Asifabad, Bhopal Palli, Narayan Peth, Jangaon and Sircilla.

As far as selecting languages for writing qualifying exam, 67% selected Telugu while 32.8% selected English as an option.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button