More than 7 lakh applications received for police jobs, only 4 percent Muslims

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has received 12.91 lakh applications from 7.33 lakh candidates for more than 17,000 jobs in Police.

According to the TSLPRB, the number of applications submitted for sub Inspector posts was 2.47 lakh, and for constables 9.50 lakh. A total of 3.5 lakh candidates applied for more than one post. The number of women candidates is 2.76 lakh.

Preparations are on for holding the qualifying exams for sub inspector on August 7. And the qualifying exam for the constable post will be held on August 21. In case of a change in date the candidate will be notified.

The percentage of Muslim applications received under BC-E is a mere 4.11 percent.

According to the TSLPRB chairman, the majority of the applications were submitted from Hyderabad followed by Rangareddy Nalgonda, Khammam, and Suryapet.

Least number of applications were received from Mulg, Asifabad, Bhopal Palli, Narayan Peth, Jangaon and Sircilla.

As far as selecting languages for writing qualifying exam, 67% selected Telugu while 32.8% selected English as an option.