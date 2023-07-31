More than six crore ITRs filed till date: Income Tax dept

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Sunday announced that more than six crore ITRs have been filed till date, out of which, nearly 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed on July 30 till 6:30 pm.

Taking to Twitter, the ITD on July 30 said, “More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm”.

Additionally, the IT department announced that the e-filing portal had witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins till 6:30 pm on July 30.

“We have witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, today”, said the ITD on Sunday.

Further, the department said, “To assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24×7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media”.

In addition, the IT department extended its gratitude to the taxpayers and tax professionals.

“We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who have not filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush”, said the ITD.