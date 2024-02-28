More women, professionals vie for LS tickets in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha election schedule set to be announced in the next few weeks, a surge of interest is observed among medical doctors, contractors, and professionals to contest in the upcoming polls. Moreover, this time, the participation of female leaders is expected to have a significant impact on several constituencies, with an increasing number of women expressing their intentions to contest.

In Telangana, the political landscape is witnessing a notable shift as both many professionals, especially women, show a keen interest in electoral politics. While discussions about leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting from Telangana continue, many new faces from political families are stepping forward to participate in the electoral process.

The Warangal parliamentary seat, in particular, is witnessing intense competition among aspiring candidates. Among them is Dr Kadiyam Kavya, the daughter of former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, who resigned from her government job at Wardhannapet Area Hospital to pursue politics. Dr Kavya’s name has been reportedly shortlisted by the BRS, alongside former MLAs and municipal councillors. Meanwhile, the Congress is also witnessing a stiff competition for the ticket, with three medical doctors and a retired labour officer expressing their interest.

While Aroori Ramesh, the former MLA of Wardhannapet, seems confident of securing BRS mandate, two former corporators Jorika Ramesh and Boda Annai are also vying for the ticket.

In Congress, there is a tough competition as at least three medical doctors are keen on entering the fray. Dr Ramagalla Parameshwar, Dr Perumandla Ramakrishna, and Dr Bollepalli Krishna are aspiring to get Congress ticket. Another female aspirant, Kurakula Bharathi, a retired labour officer, is also in the race among other Congress leaders.

Apart from these leaders, Addanki Dayakar is also being considered. Another medical doctor, Dr T Rajaiah, who was deputy chief minister in the first TRS Cabinet may also join Congress eyeing the Warangal seat.

In the BJP camp, competition for the ticket is heating up, with multiple leaders vying for nomination.

Kondeti Sridhar was the lone aspirant in the beginning but he is witnessing competition from several leaders, including Kadiyam Kalyan. Retired police officer Krishna Prasad and serving police officials — commissioner Gotte Sudheer Babu and ACP Pulla Shobhan Kumar are among those seeking BJP nomination, while Jannu Paramjyothi, an educationist and owner of Oasis Public School, is also eyeing the Warangal ticket.

Fom Bhongir seat, BJP has announced the nomination of former MP Dr Bura Narsayya. Some more professionals like Ajmera Ramkishan , a pharmacy expert, are also trying to enter the fray at the present hustings.