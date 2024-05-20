Morehouse College students turn their backs on Biden during graduation speech

Several students at Black Morehouse College in Atlanta, United States, turned their backs on President Joe Biden during his speech at the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 19.

This comes in rejection of his support for Israel in its war on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Photos and videos from the ceremony circulated on social media showed that as Biden began speaking, some graduates opted to turn their chairs to avoid him; one graduate held up a Palestinian flag, while others walked out of the ceremony.

Also Read Israel continues Rafah operation; 80k Palestinians leave city

Many of them wore a keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian scarf, over their shoulder as a sign of protest.

In a video, it was shown that the Biden received a standing ovation from alumni while graduating class members remained seated.

Watch the video here

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Joe Biden spoke at The prestigious Morehouse HBCU in Atlanta Georgia today and almost all of the alumni stood up for Biden while almost none of the students stood. I believe this represents the strong shift that has happened in 4 years.



Some of the graduates… pic.twitter.com/7GYSTCNsqG — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 20, 2024

In his speech, Biden said, “What’s happening in Gaza and Israel is heartbreaking.”

Biden said that he supports peaceful, nonviolent protests, emphasising the importance of addressing wars that break our hearts and ensuring that “Your voices should be heard, and I promise you I hear them,” New York Times reported.

He also said that he is working tirelessly for an immediate ceasefire.

“I know it angers and frustrates many of you, including in my family,” he added.

US President Joe Biden delivers a commencement address during Morehouse College’s graduation ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia on May 19, 2024. Photo: AFP

This comes as protests against the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip continue at US universities, intensifying after over 100 arrests at Columbia University in New York on Thursday, April 18.

Encampments have surged at universities nationwide as the pro-Palestine students demand their institutions divest from companies linked to Israel.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza, leaving more than 35,000 deaths and 79,300 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel also continues the war despite the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, as well as despite the UN Security Council (UNSC) later issuing an immediate ceasefire resolution.