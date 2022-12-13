Mormon temple to come up at Dubai’s Expo City

Devotees of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), also known as Mormons, will have their own official place of worship in the Emirate of Dubai, a first of its kind in the Middle East.

The Mormon temple will be built in Dubai’s Expo City, the group announced the construction of the temple in 2020. “The plan for a temple in Dubai comes in response to their gracious invitation, which we gratefully acknowledge,” former president of the LDS Russell M. Nelson.

At present, members of the Mormon community gather weekly on Sundays for worship at a “meeting house” built in Abu Dhabi and a hotel in Dubai. There are approximately 2,000 LDS adherents in the UAE. “UAE is proud to welcome the Latter-day Saints community to worship together with the future construction of a temple in Dubai…The temple will be the Church’s first in the Middle East, symbolising the spirit of interfaith tolerance and unity upon which the UAE was founded.”

Also Read India-based Himalaya Global Wellness Centre inaugurated in Dubai

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) Director of Strategic Communications, Hend Al-Otaiba was quoted as saying by the Middle East Monitor.

As part of the UAE’s plan to open up to various traditions, a Hindu temple was built in 2019. Similarly, plans to build a Synagogue are being chalked out.