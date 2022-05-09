MoS External Affairs Muraleedharan interacts with Indians in Qatar

Doha: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Monday interacted with the Indian community in Qatar during a three-day official visit to the country from May 8 to 10.

V Muraleedharan took to Twitter and wrote, “Great pleasure to interact with the diverse Indian Community in Qatar at a Reception organised by @IndEmbDoha as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Highlighted India’s transformational story under PM @narendramodi ji. Diaspora has a significant role during the #AmritKaal and beyond.”

Muraleedharan also interacted with representatives of the Indian Cultural Centre and Indian Community Benevolent Forum and other organisations.

The Minister, who arrived in Qatar on Sunday afternoon, was given an enthusiastic welcome by the Indian community. At the airport, the Indian Minister was received by Deepak Mittal and other Qatari Foreign Ministry officials, who later met with the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraiki.

The two discussed energy, trade, investment, education, and expatriate issues between India and Qatar. He further said that the cooperation and friendship between the two countries would be further strengthened in the years to come.

سعدت بلقاء وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية القطري ، سعادة السيد سلطان بن سعد المريخي في الدوحة.

عقدنا مناقشة مثمرة حول الطاقة والتجارة والاستثمار والتعليم والتواصل بين الشعبين ورفاهية المغتربين .

واثق من أن الشراكة ستستمر في الوصول إلى آفاق جديدة. @MofaQatar_AR https://t.co/FvAmyjW4Sm — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) May 8, 2022

Had a glimpse of Qatar’s cultural heritage at the National Museum of Qatar.



Cultural and people to people exchanges between India and Gulf throughout history provide a strong foundation and create comfort for our continued cooperation in modern times. pic.twitter.com/PeRyfDAm59 — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) May 9, 2022

The Indian pavilion will be inaugurated by the Minister at the Doha Jewelery and Watches Exhibition on Monday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. He will also be the chief guest at the Labor Day celebrations at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium at 7:30 pm. He will also visit the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, one of Qatar’s World Cup venues, at 11 am on Tuesday.

Qatar is home to over 700,000 Indians. The bilateral trade crossed USD 15 billion in FY 2021-22 and Qatar’s investments in India have increased five folds over the past two years.

Both countries will be celebrating the golden jubilee of the establishment of full diplomatic relations in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)