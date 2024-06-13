MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh in Kuwait

Published: 13th June 2024
Kuwait: MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh meets Indians injured in a fire incident at the Jaber hospital, in Kuwait, Thursday, June 13, 2024. A fire engulfed a multi-storey building in Kuwait on Wednesday, killing 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Kuwait: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya during a meeting, in Kuwait, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kuwait: MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visits the Jaber hospital to meet Indians injured in a fire incident, in Kuwait, Thursday, June 13, 2024. A fire engulfed a multi-storey building in Kuwait on Wednesday, killing 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Kuwait: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on his arrival in Kuwait. Singh arrives in Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in fire tragedy & coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident, reads the X’s post. (PTI Photo)

Published: 13th June 2024

