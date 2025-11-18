Mosque panel opposes Sambhal padyatra, cites communal harmony fears

Sambhal: Shahi Jama Masjid committee president Zafar Ali has opposed the proposed march by Harihar Sena around the periphery of the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple site scheduled for Wednesday, calling it an “unlawful” attempt to introduce a new practice, even as authorities are yet to decide on giving permission.

Ali urged the administration to refuse permission, citing the “sensitive situation” and the need to preserve peace.

Rishi Raj Giri, mahant of Kela Devi temple and founder of the International Harihar Sena, has announced a one-day “Harihar Mandir Padyatra” on November 19, during which devotees plan to cover a 2.5-km circumambulation route around the disputed complex.

He is also a petitioner in the ongoing court case on the petition that claims the structure to be Harihar Temple.

Speaking to reporters, Giri said the march would begin at 10 am and proceed via Sagarpur, Sakarapur, Khirni and Motinagar before completing the circuit and returning to Kela Devi temple.

He said the padyatra is meant to symbolically assert the religious significance of the site and would be conducted peacefully.

He maintained that the matter is sub judice and claimed the march would not violate prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS imposed in Sambhal.

However, Shahi Jama Masjid committee president Zafar Ali opposed the padyatra. He said no such circumambulation has ever taken place around the mosque — neither in 1976 nor 1978 — and warned that permitting it could disturb communal harmony.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia said the administration will review the issue and take a decision on November 19.

He confirmed that Section 163 BNSS is in force in Sambhal and added that security arrangements in the district have already been strengthened, particularly in the run-up to November 24.

The Shahi Jama Masjid-arihar Temple dispute is currently before the Supreme Court and a district court. On November 24 last year, violence during protests against a court-ordered survey at the site left four people dead.