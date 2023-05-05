Mosques in Delhi appeal to people to play their role in LG’s campaign to rejuvenate Yamuna

New Delhi: A message to clean the Yamuna sent out through a campaign led by the Delhi Lt Governor has found resonance with clerics of several mosques, including the Jama Masjid, who appealed to members of the Muslim community to play their role in achieving this goal.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena had launched the Yamuna cleanliness drive on February 16 and after inspecting cleaning work at the Qudsiya Ghat, he had said that the target is to rejuvenate the Delhi stretch of the river by June 30.

In view of the LG’s initiative, clerics of several mosques here on Friday appealed to people to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna, with the Mughal-era Jama Masjid making an announcement over its audio address system.

Mosques at Dwarka and Rohini, the Badwali Masjid at Daryaganj in Old Delhi and a mosque at the site of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, among others, conveyed the meaning and importance of the campaign.

People gather at mosques on Friday for ‘jummah’ prayers.

“After a long period, the government has taken a swift step to clean the Yamuna river. To clean the river, besides the role of the government, support of the people is also needed. Delhi’s LG V K Saxena has got a big stretch of the Yamuna cleaned, and more work is being in that direction,” the Jama Masjid announced.

He has appealed to the people to come forward to achieve this goal so that a good environment and clean water of the Yanuma can be enjoyed, it announced.

At the Badwali Masjid, a cleric told a gathering that the Hindu community considers Yamuna as a holy river, and the Muslim community should also come forward and contribute to its rejuvenation.

The cleric cited the importance of the river and said Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built the Red Fort in Delhi and Taj Mahal in Agra near the Yamuna.

Shah Jahah had also commissioned the Jama Masjid in the 17th century, the largest mosque in Delhi.

Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari had recently met the LG in connection with the campaign to clean the Yamuna, officials said.

Officials at the LG’s office had last month said that the efforts to clean the Yamuna will be boosted through wide ranging awareness campaigns, including involving priests to discourage people from throwing waste generated during religious ceremonies into the river.