Mosques in Hyderabad covered with white cloth ahead of Ganesh processions

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh processions on Tuesday, September 17, mosques in Hyderabad were covered a white cloth.

Mosques along the route of the Ganesh processions in Hyderabad have been covered with white cloth by law enforcement authorities to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the city.

Hyderabad police have been instructed to monitor communal elements, rowdy sheeters, and any disruptions to ensure communal harmony during the processions. Special branch officials are coordinating the movement of processions, with traffic officers responsible for decongesting lanes.

The Ek Minar Masjid in Nampally, Masjid e Mehboob Shahi at Mozamjahi Market and Jamia Masjid in Siddiamber Bazar, are few of the many that fall on the route of the Ganesh procession in Hyderabad.

This practice of covering mosques in Hyderabad ahead of Hindu festivals is often criticised. While some argue that it ensures, peace, others criticise law enforcement for deepening communal divides and fostering mistrust.

Critics argue that such actions imply an expectation of violence, which “creates a climate of fear and alienation” and interpret it as a surrender to the potential for communal violence rather than a resolution.

Ahead of Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad, mosque covered with cloth pic.twitter.com/Cv2M2dIeBF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 13, 2024

Ahead of the major Ganesh processions for immersion in Hyderabad, the GHMC has set up 73 ponds, including 27 baby ponds, 24 portable ponds, and 22 escalator ponds for idols ranging from 2 to 5 feet.

Furthermore, Hyderabad city police have issued a notice prohibiting the sale and service of alcohol from September 17, 6 am to September 18, 6 pm, at all liquor outlets, bars, clubs, and restaurants. Violations will result in legal action.