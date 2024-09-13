Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum to remain closed on Sept 16

The Salar Jung Museum will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, September 17

Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum will remain closed to the general public on Monday, September 16, in observance of Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The Salar Jung Museum, which typically operates from 10 am to 5 pm from Saturday to Thursday, is a popular destination in Hyderabad, attracting visitors from across the globe for its vast collection of art, antiquities, and manuscripts. It remains closed to visitors on Fridays, along with specific holidays, including Milad-un-Nabi, Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

The Salar Jung Museum will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, September 17. Visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly and check the museum’s official website or contact their administration for updates on future closures.

Brief history of Salar Jung Musuem

The renowned museum is known for its vast collection of artefacts from around the world. Founded by Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan, commonly known as Salar Jung III, the museum houses an impressive array of exhibits, including sculptures, paintings, textiles, manuscripts, and clocks, spanning diverse civilisations and time periods.

The collection reflects a deep appreciation for global art and culture, with notable pieces from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Situated on the banks of the Musi River, the museum’s extensive galleries and unique artefacts make it a significant cultural landmark and a testament to the rich heritage of Hyderabad.

