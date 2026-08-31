Mosquito menace in Manikonda, residents cite ignored complaints

A video of swarms of mosquitoes flying in the area has surfaced on social media.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Large swarm of insects flying in the sky during sunset or sunrise.
A mosquito swam in Manikonda

Hyderabad: Residents of Manikonda have raised concerns over the mosquito menace in the area. They claimed that complaints raised on the MY CURE App are being closed without addressing the issue.

A video of swarms of mosquitoes flying in the area has surfaced on social media. According to a report by Hyderabad Mail, residents said it is hard to deal with the issue since their apartment is close to the Ibrahimbagh Lake.

“A complaint was filed through the MY CURE app about 45 days ago, but the issue was marked as resolved with a note saying that fogging and larvicidal spraying were done,” a resident was quoted as saying.

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The residents also blamed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the lack of fogging to control the mosquito menace.

Similar incident

The mosquito menace seems to be a recurring issue in Manikonda. In April 2026, a security guard was filmed wrapped in a mosquito net to shield himself from mosquitoes while on duty. An undated video surfaced on social media on Wednesday, April 15, showing the “stark reality” of the city as the mosquito outbreak intensified over the past few months.

Overwhelmed by a swarm of mosquitoes, an apartment security guard resorted to draping himself in a mosquito net during his night shift, as seen in the viral video.

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When the woman recording the security guard asked about his attire, he replied, “I’m wearing it for mosquitoes.”

She then asked whether the municipal officers were even fumigating the area, given how dire the situation was.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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