Mosquitoes may be resistant to fogging now: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Highlighting the issue of mosquito menace across the state, Telangana Information and Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu has said that mosquitoes may have developed resistance to fogging.

Addressing the Telangana Assembly’s Monsoon Session earlier this week, he said the mosquito menace is prevailing despite regular fogging. “Officials would examine the issue and work out a solution to control the mosquito menace,” Babu concluded.

Telangana Information and Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu recently said that mosquitoes may have developed resistance to fogging.



Addressing the Telangana Assembly's Monsoon Session, he said that the mosquito menace is prevailing despite regular fogging. "Officials would… pic.twitter.com/8fmUnwg0SY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 13, 2026

Mosquito menace in Hyderabad

The Minister flagged the apparent resistance to fogging at a time when residents in Hyderabad have raised concerns over the mosquito menace in areas including Manikonda.

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In August, a video of swarms of mosquitoes flying in the area surfaced on social media. According to a report by Hyderabad Mail, residents said it is hard to deal with the issue since their apartment is close to the Ibrahimbagh Lake.

Also Read Mosquito menace in Manikonda, residents cite ignored complaints

The residents also blamed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the lack of fogging to control the mosquito menace.