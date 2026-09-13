Mosquitoes may be resistant to fogging now: Sridhar Babu

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Telangana IT Mijnister D Sridhar Babu addresses the Telangana Assemby
Telangana IT Mijnister D Sridhar Babu addresses the Telangana Assembly.

Hyderabad: Highlighting the issue of mosquito menace across the state, Telangana Information and Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu has said that mosquitoes may have developed resistance to fogging.

Addressing the Telangana Assembly’s Monsoon Session earlier this week, he said the mosquito menace is prevailing despite regular fogging. “Officials would examine the issue and work out a solution to control the mosquito menace,” Babu concluded.

Mosquito menace in Hyderabad

The Minister flagged the apparent resistance to fogging at a time when residents in Hyderabad have raised concerns over the mosquito menace in areas including Manikonda.

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In August, a video of swarms of mosquitoes flying in the area surfaced on social media. According to a report by Hyderabad Mail, residents said it is hard to deal with the issue since their apartment is close to the Ibrahimbagh Lake.

The residents also blamed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the lack of fogging to control the mosquito menace.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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