Most expensive music video ever? Still unbeaten in 2025

Hyderabad: In 2025, blockbuster movies and top-tier music videos are more expensive than ever. With CGI, massive crews, exotic locations, and insane editing costs, it’s not unusual to see $100 million movie budgets or music videos costing a few million. But believe it or not, one music video from the 1990s still wears the crown for the most expensive ever made — even after 30 years.

Enter the Jacksons: “Scream” Still Rules

In 1995, Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson dropped “Scream,” a powerful pop-rock duet calling out the press and public scrutiny. But the video? It was on another level. Set in a futuristic spaceship, this sci-fi inspired visual cost an eye-watering Rs. 58 crore ($7 million) — which would be nearly Rs. 120 crore ($14.5 million) today after inflation.

It holds a Guinness World Record as the most expensive music video ever made. Though director Mark Romanek has argued other videos may have cost more, no official figures have dethroned “Scream” yet.

Why Was It So Expensive?

Here’s what the money went into:

Eleven custom-built sets: Rs. 41 crore($5 million total)

Rs. 41 crore($5 million total) Janet’s makeup : Rs. 6.6 lakh per day ($8,000 per day)

: Rs. 6.6 lakh per day ($8,000 per day) CGI spaceship effects : Rs. 54 lakhs ($65,000)

: Rs. 54 lakhs ($65,000) Choreography : Rs. 33 lakh ($40,000)

: Rs. 33 lakh ($40,000) Art and video installations : Rs. 1.1 crore ($130,000)

: Rs. 1.1 crore ($130,000) Lighting : Rs. 1.45 crore ($175,000)

: Rs. 1.45 crore ($175,000) Instruments smashed: Rs. 44 lakh ($53,000 worth of guitars alone!)

Plus, Michael’s perfectionism had him obsessing over even handclap sounds, leading to several days of edits!

Did It Work?

Absolutely. “Scream” debuted in the top 5 on Billboard and won several MTV and Grammy Awards. Its bold visuals inspired generations — from TLC’s “No Scrubs” to Ciara’s “I’m Out.”

Even in an era of high-budget visuals and digital wizardry, no music video has ever truly outdone “Scream.” Maybe it’s the message. Maybe it’s the Jacksons’ stardom. Or maybe… it’s just untouchable.