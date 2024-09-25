Most expensive Pakistani drama so far: Cast, premiere date, more

Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry continues to raise the bar with each passing year, producing content that captivates not only audiences in Pakistan but also viewers in India and beyond. One of the latest projects, Duniyapur, is making headlines for being the most expensive drama ever produced in the country’s history.

Scheduled to air on September 25, Duniyapur is a highly anticipated drama that promises to redefine the landscape of Pakistani television. Boasting state-of-the-art camera technology, top-tier visual effects (VFX), and a stellar cast, the show is expected to set a new standard for production quality.

Directed with precision and passion, the drama stars some of the biggest names in the industry, including Ramsha Khan, Sami Khan, Khushhal Khan, and Nauman Ijaz.

In a recent media interview, Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan were asked about the drama’s massive budget. Although neither could confirm the exact figures, they both agreed that Duniyapur holds the title of the most expensive Pakistani drama to date.

When the interviewer mentioned reports suggesting a budget between Rs25 to 30 crore, both actors acknowledged the rumors but said they had no specific knowledge of the exact amount spent.

Regardless of the figures, it’s clear that Duniyapur is a monumental project for Pakistani television, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the groundbreaking show. As the drama is all set to begin tonight, expectations are running high.