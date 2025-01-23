Most followed celebs on Instagram: Jannat beats SRK; Top 10 list

Mumbai: Instagram has become an important platform for celebrities to connect with fans and promote their work, especially in the entertainment industry. While Indian celebrities from Bollywood and cricket dominate Instagram with massive global fan followings, a surprising update has caught everyone’s attention.

Jannat Zubair beats SRK

Jannat Zubair, a popular social media influencer and television actress, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers. Jannat now boasts 49.7 million followers, edging past SRK, who stands at 47.7 million followers.

As of January 2025, Shah Rukh Khan, despite his legendary status, is not among the top 20 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. Leading the chart is cricketer Virat Kohli with a staggering 270 million followers, followed by Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor (94.2M) and Priyanka Chopra (92.6M).

Top 10 Highest Followed Indian Celebs on Instagram

The current top 10 list of most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram includes:

Virat Kohli – 270M Shraddha Kapoor – 94.2M Priyanka Chopra – 92.6M Narendra Modi – 92.4M Alia Bhatt – 86.2M Katrina Kaif – 80.4M Deepika Padukone – 80.4M Neha Kakkar – 78.4M Urvashi Rautela – 72.6M Jacqueline Fernandez – 71.1M

While Shah Rukh Khan may not be leading on Instagram, his global influence as an actor and cultural icon remains unparalleled. Meanwhile, Jannat Zubair’s achievement highlights the growing impact of social media influencers in India.