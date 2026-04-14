Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry, popularly known as Lollywood, is steadily gaining global recognition, with its stars making a strong impact beyond borders. Joining the list of internationally loved celebrities, Hania Aamir has now achieved a remarkable milestone on social media.

The actress has officially become the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, crossing an impressive 20 million followers on the platform. Her growing popularity reflects her strong connection with fans not just in Pakistan, but across the world.

Known for her bubbly personality and relatable content, Hania has built a loyal fanbase through her engaging posts and authentic online presence. Her natural charm and consistency have played a key role in her digital success.

On the professional front, Hania has delivered several hit dramas over the years. She gained widespread acclaim with projects like Anaa and Ishqiya, while her performance in Mere Humsafar brought her massive international fame. More recently, she impressed audiences with back-to-back hits such as Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Often referred to as Pakistan’s “dimpled queen,” Hania Aamir continues to shine both on-screen and online, proving her status as one of the biggest stars in the industry today.