Most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram with 20 million fans

Her growing popularity reflects her strong connection with fans not just in Pakistan, but across the world

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 4:55 pm IST
Pakistani actress taking a selfie outdoors, celebrating reaching 20 million followers on Instagram.
Pakistani actress (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry, popularly known as Lollywood, is steadily gaining global recognition, with its stars making a strong impact beyond borders. Joining the list of internationally loved celebrities, Hania Aamir has now achieved a remarkable milestone on social media.

The actress has officially become the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, crossing an impressive 20 million followers on the platform. Her growing popularity reflects her strong connection with fans not just in Pakistan, but across the world.

Known for her bubbly personality and relatable content, Hania has built a loyal fanbase through her engaging posts and authentic online presence. Her natural charm and consistency have played a key role in her digital success.

Subhan Bakery

On the professional front, Hania has delivered several hit dramas over the years. She gained widespread acclaim with projects like Anaa and Ishqiya, while her performance in Mere Humsafar brought her massive international fame. More recently, she impressed audiences with back-to-back hits such as Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Often referred to as Pakistan’s “dimpled queen,” Hania Aamir continues to shine both on-screen and online, proving her status as one of the biggest stars in the industry today.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 4:55 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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