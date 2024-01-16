Most popular actors of India: Salman Khan OUT from top 3 [List]

Mumbai: The landscape of the Indian film industry is witnessing a notable transformation as South Indian cinema takes center stage, surpassing even the long-standing dominance of Bollywood. In a latest list released by Ormax Media, the changing dynamics of stardom and success are evident, with South Indian actors gaining prominence and outshining their Bollywood counterparts.

Shah Rukh Khan Tops

Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the top-ranking actor for 2023, having delivered a string of three consecutive hits — Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The combined success of these films contributed to an impressive box office collection of Rs 2600 crores, solidifying Khan’s position at the pinnacle of the industry.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the shift in Salman Khan’s position. Bhaijaan no longer occupies a spot in the top three. Surprisingly, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, and Ranbir Kapoor have overtaken the Bollywood heavyweight in the rankings.

The traditional Bollywood-centric rankings are no more. The top 10 list also prominently features several names from the South Indian film industry.

Top 10 Most Popular Male Stars

Shah Rukh Khan

Thalapathy Vijay

Prabhas

Ranbir Kapoor

Salman Khan

Ajith Kumar

Allu Arjun

Akshay Kumar

Jr NTR

Mahesh Babu

