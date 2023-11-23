Most popular actors of India: SRK OUT from top 1, here’s list

Mumbai: The Indian film industry has long been home to some of the world’s biggest actors, with Bollywood reigning supreme for decades. However, there’s a noticeable shift in the entertainment landscape in recent years. The popularity of South Indian cinema has been on the rise, with actors from the south gaining prominence and even surpassing their Bollywood counterparts in terms of both popularity and salaries.

The latest list by Ormax Media proves this again.

Thalapathy Vijay Tops

The October list of ‘Most Popular Male Actors Of India’ revealed that South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay has claimed the top position, surpassing the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. The list, which is a testament to the shifting dynamics in the world of entertainment, showcases the increasing popularity of South Indian actors on a global scale.

Despite delivering back-to-back superhits this year, Shah Rukh Khan found himself in the second spot, giving way to Thalapathy Vijay’s meteoric rise.

Remarkably, the top 10 list features only three Bollywood stalwarts – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar – while the rest are hailed from the South Indian film industry. Check out the complete list below.

Top 10 Most Popular Male Stars

Thalapathy Vijay Shah Rukh Khan Prabhas Salman Khan Akshay Kumar Ajit Kumar Jr NTR Allu Arjun Suriya Mahesh Babu

