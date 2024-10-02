Most trending scene from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s new episode

Islamabad: The craze for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is reaching new heights, captivating not only fans in its homeland but also gaining immense popularity in India. Even those who usually don’t follow TV dramas are now glued to their screens, enthralled by the compelling storyline and powerful performances of the lead stars Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa.
The on-screen chemistry between Sharjeena and Mustafa has resonated deeply with younger audiences, making them fan favorites. Instagram is flooded with reels and clips from the drama, with fans expressing their love for the couple’s bond and support for each other.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s Viral Scene
This week, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum aired its 24th and 25th episodes, and last night’s episode has taken social media by storm. The trending scene features Sharjeena, Mustafa, and Adeel (played by Emmad Afridi), where Adeel visits their new home, only to mock Sharjeena for her decision to marry Mustafa.
The situation quickly escalates when Adeel tries to humiliate them by offering money to his brother, further angering both Sharjeena and Mustafa.
In a powerful moment, Mustafa confronts Adeel, warning him to be respectful when speaking about his wife. Tensions rise as Mustafa asks Adeel to leave their home, and as Adeel walks out, Mustafa throws the money envelope at his brother’s back and slams the door. This intense confrontation has gone viral across social media platforms, with fans celebrating the scene.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for!” many fans have commented, thrilled to see Mustafa stand up for his wife in such a dramatic and emotional sequence.
The moment has sparked countless reactions online.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is expected to deliver even more surprises in upcoming episodes. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on ARY Digital, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Sharjeena and Mustafa.