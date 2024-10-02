Most trending scene from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s new episode

Islamabad: The craze for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is reaching new heights, captivating not only fans in its homeland but also gaining immense popularity in India. Even those who usually don’t follow TV dramas are now glued to their screens, enthralled by the compelling storyline and powerful performances of the lead stars Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa.

The on-screen chemistry between Sharjeena and Mustafa has resonated deeply with younger audiences, making them fan favorites. Instagram is flooded with reels and clips from the drama, with fans expressing their love for the couple’s bond and support for each other.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s Viral Scene

This week, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum aired its 24th and 25th episodes, and last night’s episode has taken social media by storm. The trending scene features Sharjeena, Mustafa, and Adeel (played by Emmad Afridi), where Adeel visits their new home, only to mock Sharjeena for her decision to marry Mustafa.

The situation quickly escalates when Adeel tries to humiliate them by offering money to his brother, further angering both Sharjeena and Mustafa.

In a powerful moment, Mustafa confronts Adeel, warning him to be respectful when speaking about his wife. Tensions rise as Mustafa asks Adeel to leave their home, and as Adeel walks out, Mustafa throws the money envelope at his brother’s back and slams the door. This intense confrontation has gone viral across social media platforms, with fans celebrating the scene.

Seeing Adeel getting beizzatified/insulted is my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. It is the only reason I’m still alive, I was born to enjoy and love his tears

CHAA GAYE MUSTAFA AHMED SIR JEE DIL THANDA #KabhiMainKabhiTum pic.twitter.com/Zu7o1zfZ1h — R (@mainbhimusafir) October 1, 2024

“This is what we’ve been waiting for!” many fans have commented, thrilled to see Mustafa stand up for his wife in such a dramatic and emotional sequence.

#KabhiMainKabhiTum pic.twitter.com/UOwrWmRLG1 — ˙˙✧˙˙ (@plsdafahojawo) October 1, 2024

The moment has sparked countless reactions online.

What a brilliant scene. Mustafa’s monologue about Adeel’s true nature. Emmad Irfani’s controlled rage probably because he is secretly amazed at how his brother is simply able to survive without anyone’s help. Maza agaya! #KabhiMainKabhiTum #FahadMustafa pic.twitter.com/8eN10NPnkR — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) October 2, 2024

[ #KabhiMainKabhiTum #HaniaAamir #FahadMustafa ] pic.twitter.com/I7ZIdithd9 — 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐯𝐭𝐭 (@hey_pvtt) October 1, 2024

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is expected to deliver even more surprises in upcoming episodes. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on ARY Digital, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Sharjeena and Mustafa.