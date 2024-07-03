Most victims of Hathras stampede identified: UP govt

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd July 2024 8:31 am IST
Hathras: Victims outside the Trauma Centre after a stampede broke out at a religious gathering, in Hathras district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. At least 27 people were killed and several injured in the stampede, according to officials.(PTI Photo)

Hathras: Most of the 116 people who died in a stampede during a ‘satsang’ organised in Sikandra Rao area of the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday have been identified, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Devotees had come to the ‘satsang’ from various districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as neighbouring states.

Talking to PTI, Aligarh Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) Shalabh Mathur said 116 have died in the stampede incident in Hathras.

Etah and Hathras are adjacent districts and people from Etah had also come to attend the ‘satsang’.

Efforts are being made to identify the remaining bodies, officials said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, while giving details of the casualties to journalists, said of the 116 victims, seven were children, one man and the remaining were women.

